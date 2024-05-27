Open Menu

Arora Visits Mujahid Colony Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Arora visits Mujahid Colony Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday visited Mujahid Colony Sargodha and met with the Christian community regarding the 25th May sad incident.

He inspected the area where allegedly the sad incident of desecration occurred.

He also visited the nearby Church.

He said that in Pakistan, minorities are enjoying freedom for their worship and the Constitution does not allow anyone to take the law into their hands.

He said that the law enforcement agencies remained successful to normalise the situation.

He said that 250 suspected people have been booked under the Terrorism Act whereas 30 suspects are on judicial remand. He assured the Christian community for the provision of justice.

Arora further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is striving hard for the welfare of minorities.

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Sargodha May Church Christian Sad

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

2 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

2 hours ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

3 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

3 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

4 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

4 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

5 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

5 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

6 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

7 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan