Arora Visits Mujahid Colony Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora on Monday visited Mujahid Colony Sargodha and met with the Christian community regarding the 25th May sad incident.
He inspected the area where allegedly the sad incident of desecration occurred.
He also visited the nearby Church.
He said that in Pakistan, minorities are enjoying freedom for their worship and the Constitution does not allow anyone to take the law into their hands.
He said that the law enforcement agencies remained successful to normalise the situation.
He said that 250 suspected people have been booked under the Terrorism Act whereas 30 suspects are on judicial remand. He assured the Christian community for the provision of justice.
Arora further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is striving hard for the welfare of minorities.
Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan and others were present on the occasion.
