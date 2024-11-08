Open Menu

Arora’s Message On Iqbal Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Arora’s message on Iqbal Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Ahead of Iqbal Day, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, issued a statement paying tribute to the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said, "It is the day to pay homage to the great philosopher-poet, Allama Iqbal, whose writings instilled a love for an independent homeland among the Muslims of the subcontinent. Through his poetry, Allama Iqbal gave political awakening to the Muslims of the region and awakened them from the slumber of ignorance."

The minister added, "The entire nation is observing Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary with great devotion and respect.

His thoughts inspired the youth to pursue knowledge, innovation, and social and individual development. He ignited the passion and enthusiasm in the youth to progress. Allama Iqbal’s philosophy continues to guide people of all races and backgrounds, and by following his teachings, we can overcome the challenges facing our country."

He concluded by stating, "On this day, we must renew our commitment to work hard and unite to shape the country according to Allama Iqbal's vision and ideas."

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Minority Guide Progress Muslim All From Love

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

26 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 hour ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

6 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan