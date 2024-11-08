Arora’s Message On Iqbal Day
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Ahead of Iqbal Day, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, issued a statement paying tribute to the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
He said, "It is the day to pay homage to the great philosopher-poet, Allama Iqbal, whose writings instilled a love for an independent homeland among the Muslims of the subcontinent. Through his poetry, Allama Iqbal gave political awakening to the Muslims of the region and awakened them from the slumber of ignorance."
The minister added, "The entire nation is observing Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary with great devotion and respect.
His thoughts inspired the youth to pursue knowledge, innovation, and social and individual development. He ignited the passion and enthusiasm in the youth to progress. Allama Iqbal’s philosophy continues to guide people of all races and backgrounds, and by following his teachings, we can overcome the challenges facing our country."
He concluded by stating, "On this day, we must renew our commitment to work hard and unite to shape the country according to Allama Iqbal's vision and ideas."
