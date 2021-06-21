UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 0.3 Million Anti-convid Vaccines Doses To Be Imported Next Week: Dr Nosheen

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Around 0.3 million anti-convid vaccines doses to be imported next week: Dr Nosheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nosheen Hamid on Monday said that around three million doses of anti-covid vaccines would be imported next week.

Talking to a private news channel, she said currently 1.5 million doses of Sinovac has been purchased from China and would be delivered to all vaccination centers soon.

Dr Nosheen said the target of the government was to vaccinate over 70 million people by the end of this year, adding, it has also been decided that a heavy production of covid vaccines would be prepared at local level.

To a question, she said the incumbent government was taking various steps to made vaccination process easy and accessible for general public, adding that 4,00,000 people would be vaccinated daily from next week.

The government was committed to strictly implementation Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to curtail spread of COVID-19.

The Government has also facilitated the private medical companies in this regard, he said adding, the government has taken practical steps for vaccination process to overseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

China All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

7 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

10 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

11 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

16 minutes ago

Sarah Khan confirms she is expecting first child

32 minutes ago

Pakistan wants peaceful environment in Afghanistan ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.