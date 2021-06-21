Around 0.3 million anti-convid vaccines doses to be imported next week: Dr Nosheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nosheen Hamid on Monday said that around three million doses of anti-covid vaccines would be imported next week.

Talking to a private news channel, she said currently 1.5 million doses of Sinovac has been purchased from China and would be delivered to all vaccination centers soon.

Dr Nosheen said the target of the government was to vaccinate over 70 million people by the end of this year, adding, it has also been decided that a heavy production of covid vaccines would be prepared at local level.

To a question, she said the incumbent government was taking various steps to made vaccination process easy and accessible for general public, adding that 4,00,000 people would be vaccinated daily from next week.

The government was committed to strictly implementation Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to curtail spread of COVID-19.

The Government has also facilitated the private medical companies in this regard, he said adding, the government has taken practical steps for vaccination process to overseas Pakistanis.