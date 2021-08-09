Around 0.5 mln people receive COVID-19 jabs

District health authorities on Monday confirmed that more than 0.5 million people were vaccinated in Hyderabad district till August, 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :District health authorities on Monday confirmed that more than 0.5 million people were vaccinated in Hyderabad district till August, 8.

According to official figures, as many as 391794 people were inoculated with first jab while 114860 had received second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana said vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district where first dose was administered to 9699 people while 2637 had received second dose during the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus active cases was recorded as 1462 in the district during period mentioned above, of which 23 patients were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 1439 are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccination jabs and more than 32 vaccination center were established in different areas of the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DHO Dr. Lala Jaffar has inaugurated vaccination camp in Mehar Ali Housing Society, phase 1,Latifabad for facilitation of general public to speed up pace of vaccination.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO said mass vaccination was the need of the hour for the prevention of spread of COVID-19.

He appealed the people to get themselves vaccinated so that all restrictions could be lifted and normal life be restored in the district.

Apart from 32 vaccination centres in the district, a Mass Vaccination Center (MVC) was established in Barkat Bhai Tennis Court near Niaz Stadium where thousands people were being vaccinated on daily basis without any break.