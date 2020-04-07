UrduPoint.com
Around 0.8 Mln Volunteers Sign Up For Tiger Force: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:08 PM

Around 0.8 mln volunteers sign up for tiger force: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday said that around 800,000 volunteers had shown keenness to become part of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday said that around 800,000 volunteers had shown keenness to become part of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force.

"So far, 800,000 people have registered themselves for the force, out of which over 500,000 are from Punjab, 111,000 from Sindh, 102,000 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,000 Islamabad, 9,000 Balochistan and 8,000 from Azad Kashmir," read the tweet posted by the special assistant on the micro-blogging site.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to activate the tiger force at the provinciallevels," the tweet added.

