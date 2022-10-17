Around 10 agreements to be signed between Pakistan, Ethiopia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around seven to ten agreements relating to trade promotion, political consultations, defense cooperation, aviation, technology transfer and others are scheduled to be signed between with Pakistan and Ethiopia this month or next

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Around seven to ten agreements relating to trade promotion, political consultations, defense cooperation, aviation, technology transfer and others are scheduled to be signed between with Pakistan and Ethiopia this month or next. In his interactive meeting with present and former office bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at the chamber, Ambassador of Ethiopia Jamal Beker Abdula informed that these agreements would strengthen the connectivity between the two countries and also support the economies.

"Ethiopia is ready to welcome you in trade, investment and tourism etc. We are ready to assist and facilitate trade by efficiently removing the trade barriers," he reaffirmed.

He stressed on the need to work together and his country was very clear on strengthening the relations with Pakistan for boosting trade, investment and cooperation in different fields.

Chairman Businessmen Group in KCCI, M. Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Muhammad Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Agar, former presidents Majyd Aziz and Khalid Tawab and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present.

The Ambassador informed that Ethiopian Airlines, which has been flying to 127 destinations, would soon start flights to Karachi. The crew of the airline was ready. "We are also working on the modalities so that the goods could directly be transited from Gwadar to Modjo Dry Port in Ethiopia", he added.

While appreciating KCCI's eagerness to enhance trade and investment ties with Ethiopia, he said that Pakistan was a big destination for Ethiopian businesses.

However, lack of information and relationship had created a big gap between Ethiopia and Pakistan despite political will. The business communities would have to come forward and navigate so that trade and investment ties could be taken to new heights. The Envoy announced appointed of Ibrahim Khalid Tawab as Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia in Karachi. He hoped that he appointment would help who has been bridge the gap between the business communities of the two friendly countries.

Chairman BMG, M. Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, stressed the need to create a win-win situation between Pakistan and Ethiopia by improving people-to-people and business-to-business contacts. Also, mutually beneficial policies, regulations and frameworks need to be devised to achieve this goal.

Referring to "Look Africa" program initiated by the government, he said that the purpose was to diversify Pakistan's exports which remain mostly confined to United States and European Union but to attain the objective of this program. There was a need to have Free Trade Agreements with African countries including Ethiopia while people to people and business to business interactions have to be particularly focused during the next five years which would certainly help in attaining the desired results.

President KCCI Muhammad Tariq urged for removal of the trade barriers with a view to promote the bilateral business between the two countries.

Lack of Banking Channel has been a main hurdle in expanding trade while trade via land route must also be taken into consideration which would considerably bring down the cost.