Around 100 Policemen Affected With COVID-19; Police Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 08:24 PM

Around 100 policemen affected with COVID-19; police spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Around 100 policemen including officers and personnel of Sindh Police are affected with coronavirus, spokesman to Sindh Police said on Wednesday.

He said that one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shikarpur, number of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and constables are among the affected from COVID-19.

The spokesman said an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a constable lost their battle against the pandemic.

He said currently 84 personnel and officers are under treatment while 14 have recovered. Condition of an under treatment Sub-Inspector is critical.

As many as 263 family members of the affected officers and personnel have also been tested besides those 366 people who met them.

