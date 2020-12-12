Around 1,000 more Digital Franchise Post Offices to be established by Dec 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Communications and Postal Services has finalized all the arrangements to open as many as 1000 more Digital Franchise Post Offices across the country by December 30.

In a statement issued by Ministry Spokesperson, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Post, like other institutions, is moving towards innovation.

Pakistan Post has launched digital franchise post offices across the country under public-private partnership.

Under the project 120 new digital franchise post offices have been already opened.

"So far, Pakistan Post has received applications for 20,000 franchise post offices, the spokesman said.

The digital franchise post offices would be increased for provision of quality and affordable services to the people.

Digital franchise post offices will also provide financial services along with postal services by using state-of-the-art technology.

While the new franchises are equipped with the latest technology, work is also underway to digitize the old post offices.

The new project will provide direct employment to 2,50,000 people in three years. With this project, the institution facing deficit will become profitable forever.