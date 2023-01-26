UrduPoint.com

Around 10,000 Participants Likely To Take Part In 'Commissioner Karachi Marathon' On Jan 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Around 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the Commissioner Karachi Marathon scheduled to be held on January 29, at Nishan-e-Pakistan Sea View, here.

The online registration of the participants is going on, while registration can also be done at the venue on January 29, from 7 a.m to 9:45 pm. Prizes will also be given at end of the event.

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner district South Muhammad Saeed Laghari.

The meeting discussed the matters regarding the arrangements of the 4th NBP Commissioner Karachi Marathon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabriz Sadiq Marri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Khan, all assistant commissioners concerned, supervisors of administrative affairs, law enforcement agencies, representatives of Rescue 1122 and other notables attended the meeting.

DC South said that large number of men, women and children as well as differently able persons are expected to participate in the Marathon.

He said that the participants have been divided into different categories.

Saeed Laghari said that the program is a welcoming step towards healthy activities.

He said that food gala, cultural shows, fun area and live music for children's entertainment have also been arranged to provide entertainment to the people on this occasion.

Saeed Laghari issued orders to the officials concerned that complete arrangements be made for the smooth holding of the event and the district administration have finalized all the arrangements in this regard.

