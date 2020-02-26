Around 10,000 students from across country applied for STFS

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Around 10,000 students from across the country submitted applications to become a part of 5th batch of the innovative Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) of Pakistan Science Foundation who will be further evaluated by Candidate's Testing Service (CTS).

CTS is responsible to assess the applicants of STFS for selection of 300 outstanding potential students who will be given opportunity to study science at the best institutions of the country, Principal Scientific Officer of PSF, Syeda Rehana Batool told APP on Wednesday.

"We have received around 10,000 applications from the students belonging to different parts of the country which who will be evaluated by CTS through conducting Science Aptitude Test, a paper-based IQ test, a presentation and final interview soon", she said.

The senior official informed that around 26 educational boards will also nominate one best student (topper) for participating in this scheme.

Under this scheme, Rehana Batool said, the talented students passionate towards acquiring Science education and adopting scientific career are selected and groomed to become future eminent scientists.

She said the scheme, offering scholarships for talented science students after completion of Secondary school Certificate, has so far benefited around 1200 students during four of its batches while the fifth batch will accommodate 300 students.

This scheme is benefiting a number of students of pure government schools, since its inception, through providing them an opportunity to get science education at Higher Secondary School level in the top notch universities and colleges of the country.

The selection process of the final candidates eligible to participate in the programme will be completed till end of March so that their Names can be announced officially.

About the criteria of selection for participation in this programme, she revealed that the students from government sector institutions and having 60 percent overall marks and 70 percent in science subjects are eligible to apply in this scheme.

The students are selected through following a Federal quota system. They are given monthly stipend of Rs10,000 and an opportunity to visit science and technology organizations, universities and labs, she said.

The students are also given opportunity to display their innovative creations at the science fairs arranged at nine selected universities and they are given consolation prizes and incentives for encouragement and motivation.

This scheme was earlier limited to few provinces, however, from the last year the students from FATA and Balochistan were also part of this programme, she added.

