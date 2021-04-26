Around 1,029 allottees get provisional plots in sub-sectors G-14/2, 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has provisionally handed over as many as 1,029 plots of different categories to the allottees of sub-sectors G-14/2 and 3.

The FGEHA had given around 354 plots in G-14/2 and 649 plots in G-14/3 of different categories, official sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

They said over 60 allottees had taken final possession letters and 17 allottees had applied for issuance of no objection certificate for the approval of building plans.

The sources said more than 10 allottees had started construction of houses in sub-sectors G-14/2 and G-14/3.

The Housing Scheme Phase-IV of the FGEHA was launched in 2004 in sub-sectors G-14/1, 2 and 3 Islamabad. About 4,820 kanals of land was acquired through land acquisition collection under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 in March, 2004, they added.

They said the consent award for sub-sectors G-14/1, 2 and 3 was announced in 2005 at the rate of Rs590,000 per kanal for total land 4,820 kanals and the infrastructure development work was taken up by the authority.

The sources said the development of sub-sector G-14/4 had been completed, while 80 percent rehabilitation work had been completed and infrastructure development work of sub-sectors G-14/2, 3 was in progress.

They said overall 60 percent infrastructure development was completed and the remaining work would be completed once the issue of built up properties (BUPs) was resolved for which the FGEHA was striving hard.

The consultant was hired for sub-sector G-14/1 where the topographic survey had been completed. The award of BUPs in sub-sectors G-14/1, 2 was yet to be made for which survey of the BUPs was underway.

Around Rs1.889 billion had been awarded as compensation for 529 BUPs in sub-sector G-14/3 by the LAC Office, they said.

They said due to resistance shown by locals of sub-sector G-14/1, the assessment of the BUPs had been completed through geographic information system technology.

