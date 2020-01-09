UrduPoint.com
Around 10.48 Mln Emigrants In Middle East

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:38 PM

Around 10.48 million Pakistanis proceeded to abroad from 1971 to 2019, with 96 percent of the migrants going to the Middle East, according to Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Around 10.48 million Pakistanis proceeded to abroad from 1971 to 2019, with 96 percent of the migrants going to the middle East, according to Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE).

An official of ILO here on Thursday said that the migration was seen as an important avenue for reducing unemployment and poverty from the country.

In response to these challenges and building on the interventions the ILO has been implementing EU-funded project Global action to improve recruitment framework of labour migration (REFRAME), in Pakistan; Sri Lanka; Madagascar; Gautemala and Mexico, which is aligned with the four-pronged approach of the Fair Recruitment Initiative.

She added that BE&OE playing a key role the existence of institutions, rules and regulations for emigration and irregularities in the recruitment process translate into workers' exploitation, in this regard.

She further added that Labour Migration is a core responsibility of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP & HRD).

