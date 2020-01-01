Around 1070 kilograms betel nuts seized, 49 suspects arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Around 1070 kilograms of betel nuts, 1165 grams charas, 95 packets of Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) Rs 950 cash and 15 slips of gambling were recovered by the South zone police from 27 suspects in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

Among 27 arrested suspects, three were booked under the charges of drug peddling, said a spokes person to the DIG South on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the West zone police have arrested three absconders among 22 suspects and recovered one pistols, two live rounds, 1.720 kilograms charas, Rs 650 cash, one wrist watch fire works bomb and different types of Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokes person to the DIG West.

One rickshaw was also seized by the West zone police on non-availability of registration documents.