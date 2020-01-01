UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 1070 Kilograms Betel Nuts Seized, 49 Suspects Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Around 1070 kilograms betel nuts seized, 49 suspects arrested

Around 1070 kilograms of betel nuts, 1165 grams charas, 95 packets of Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) Rs 950 cash and 15 slips of gambling were recovered by the South zone police from 27 suspects in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Around 1070 kilograms of betel nuts, 1165 grams charas, 95 packets of Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco) Rs 950 cash and 15 slips of gambling were recovered by the South zone police from 27 suspects in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

Among 27 arrested suspects, three were booked under the charges of drug peddling, said a spokes person to the DIG South on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the West zone police have arrested three absconders among 22 suspects and recovered one pistols, two live rounds, 1.720 kilograms charas, Rs 650 cash, one wrist watch fire works bomb and different types of Gutka/Mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokes person to the DIG West.

One rickshaw was also seized by the West zone police on non-availability of registration documents.

Related Topics

Fire Police From

Recent Stories

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

27 minutes ago

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

49 minutes ago

At Least 9 People Killed During Severe Floods in I ..

2 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 13,200 liters gasoline foiled in DI ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's export logs double-digital fall in 2019

2 minutes ago

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, 'The General' becomes presid ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.