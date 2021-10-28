UrduPoint.com

Around 1093 Cases Received On Zainab Alert App

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:52 PM

Around 1093 cases received on Zainab Alert app

The Zainab Alert app has been launched on Citizen's Portal at relevant regional and district levels for combating emergency effectively and recovery of missing or abducted children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Zainab Alert app has been launched on Citizen's Portal at relevant regional and district levels for combating emergency effectively and recovery of missing or abducted children.

According to Ministry of Human Rights, around 1093 cases in which 655 open cases, ,439 closed cases and 466 cases had been received on Zainab Alert app during one year.

The basic purpose of this App was to initiate a quick response as soon as a complaint is lodged.

It has connected the DPOs to the system and the complaint directly reaches to the concerned.

The App keeps a track of the missing child case and all the process taking place from preliminary examination to verification, registration of FIR and investigation.

Related Topics

Alert FIR All From

Recent Stories

EU to Focus on Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climat ..

EU to Focus on Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climate Change at G20 Summit - von d ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produce ..

EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produced in Bloc Next Year - Von Der ..

10 minutes ago
 Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in A ..

Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in Arts Council of Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 ECP may ban PML-N if illegal foreign funding prove ..

ECP may ban PML-N if illegal foreign funding proved: Farrukh

10 minutes ago
 Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus case ..

Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus cases, deaths

10 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosneft CEO Not Ruling Out New Escalation ..

Russia's Rosneft CEO Not Ruling Out New Escalation of Deficit, Oil Price Surge

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.