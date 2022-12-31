UrduPoint.com

Around 11,131 Citizens Visit Police Facilitation Center During Outgoing Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Around 11,131 citizens visit Police Facilitation Center during outgoing year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :As many 11,131 citizens visited the Police Facilitation Center during the outgoing year to obtain different services of the department, according to the statistics shared by the police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that some 6,216 applied for Police Record Verification or Police Clearance Certificate and another 3,018 applied for the issuance of the learners license.

He added that the center received information about 441 rent agreements and 232 complaints about the missing documents.

The spokesman apprised that the center's Restorative Justice Desk received 172 family cases concerning domestic disputes.

According to him, the police officials had expressed satisfaction over the performance of the center while also underlining the need of bringing more improvements.

