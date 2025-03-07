Around 12,000 Tons Of Garbage Collected Daily From Karachi : Mayor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has stated that 10,000 to 12,000 tons of garbage are collected daily from Karachi and transported to landfill sites. When he assumed office as mayor, piles of garbage were present in various areas of the city
However, millions of tons of waste have since been removed, significantly improving the cleanliness situation in Karachi.
Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed these views on Friday at the KMC Head Office during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Karachi Fish Harbor Authority and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.
The MoU was signed by SSWMB Managing Director Tariq Nizamani and Karachi Fish Harbor Authority Managing Director Zahid Khemtio.
He further announced that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) will now be responsible for collecting garbage from the Fisheries Harbor area.
He described this agreement between the two institutions as a positive step that will lead to further improvements in the fisheries area.
The ceremony was also attended by SSWMB Executive Director of Operations Ghulam Abbas Memon, Director of Engineering Fish Harbor Authority Shanid Ahmed, Director of Coordination Ikhlaq Yousafzai, and other officials.
Addressing the officials, Mayor Karachi said that the agreement between the two institutions is initially for one year and can be extended.
Under this agreement, SSWMB will collect waste daily from the five-kilometer area of the fish harbor.
However, removing waste from the water and transporting it to garbage collection points will remain the responsibility of the Fish Harbor Authority.
He assured that further improvements in Karachi's cleanliness will be seen in the coming days, and every possible cooperation will be provided to the Karachi Fish Harbor Authority regarding sanitation efforts.
Previously, the responsibility for waste collection in this area rested with the Fish Harbor Authority.
The Mayor instructed SSWMB officials to take special measures to ensure cleanliness in all districts of Karachi and continue the daily waste collection process.
He emphasized that today, garbage is being removed not only from Karachi's main roads and central areas but also from suburban areas.
He expressed confidence that by working together, Karachi's improvement and development would continue.
He expressed hope that all development projects will be completed within the stipulated time.
