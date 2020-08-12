UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 120,000 Champions Register To Spearhead CGP Movement

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Around 120,000 champions register to spearhead CGP movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change has launched a citizen engagement program through CGPM in which around 120000 Clean Green Pakistan Champions (CGPC) has been registered.

An official of the ministry told APP that Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) has managed to get 120,000 Clean Green Champions who would collaborate and participate in the government initiatives of improving clean and green efforts under the project.

He added that the role of registered volunteers was to assist in basic services on self-help basis for the indicators identified under Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI).

"The Clean Green Champions program has also been extended to include COVID-19 response aiming at engaging champions to advocate behavior change among hard to reach communities to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan." The CGP initiative was re-designed to contribute to the objectives of job creation through contributing to total sanitation, solid waste management and hygiene within identified districts of the two provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"A total of 53,250 jobs will be created over the span of three months that will include Community Mobilizers, Social Mobilizers, Sanitation Labour, Drain Clean Gang, and Urban Horticulture, Garbage Collectors or Scavengers, Certified Clean Green Champions." The Prime Minister of Pakistan launched the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) as a flagship initiative of Ministry of Climate Change, in September 2019.

He registered himself as the first volunteer under the CGPC after launching the CGPI.

The CGPI was launched as a pilot project in 12 cities of Punjab which include Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock and Murree. It was also piloted in 7 cities of KP which included Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Malakand, Mardan and Peshawar.

"This is the first ever cities' competition; conceptualized to create a platform for strengthening municipal service delivery by the local governments to achieve Clean Green Pakistan." The CGPI was based on 35 quantifiable indicators to encourage cleaner and greener environment with better municipal services and a blooming urban green cover. It was based on the five pillars of Clean Green Pakistan Movement i.e. water, sanitation, hygiene, solid waste management and plantation, with equal weightage of 20 percent each.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had announced that the first progress report of 19 cities was being compiled after third party monitoring by UN Habitat.

He mentioned that the Ministry compiled the CGPI results after 9 months meticulous monitoring. Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce the CGPI rankings this month based on 35 indicators.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Imran Khan Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Abbottabad Punjab Water Murree Job Gujrat Sahiwal Kohat Mardan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Progress Sialkot Malakand Attock September 2019 Government Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.