ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post has announced the result of 48th International Letter Writing Competition for Young People (2019) with the theme of 'write a letter about your hero' in which 1,239 students, below 15 year of age, participated from different schools all over the country.

Under the initiative of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland, letters from the students were judged to be winning three positions. First position was bagged by Kamran from FG Junior Public school Rawalpindi while second and third positions were contained, respectively, by Sameen Habib from Narowal Public School and College and Novera Shakeel from DHA College and School System, 66 Commercial Avenue, DH Karachi, said a press release.

All the three winners will be awarded Cash Prizes for Rs.20,000/- (1st Position Holder), Rs.

10,000/- (2nd Position Holder) and Rs.5,000/- (3rd position holders) along with Postage Stamps Albums and Certificates of merit under the signature of Director General Pakistan Post in prize distribution ceremonies to be held on the evening of the World Post Day 9th October, 2019.

The�best�letter of Kamran Imran, Class IV-A FG Junior Public�school�Buller Lines Chaklala,�Rawalpindi�has been sent to the International Bureau of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland for inclusion in the competition organized by the UPU.

The UPU will select three best entries from amongst those submitted to it by all the Postal Administrations.

The top three winners will be awarded Gold,�Silver and Bronze medals respectively bearing relevant inscription and their Names and albums of UPU official postage stamps.