UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 1,239 Students Participate In 48th Int'l Writing Competition Under UPU

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:55 PM

Around 1,239 students participate in 48th int'l writing competition under UPU

Pakistan Post has announced the result of 48th International Letter Writing Competition for Young People (2019) with the theme of 'write a letter about your hero' in which 1,239 students, below 15 year of age, participated from different schools all over the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post has announced the result of 48th International Letter Writing Competition for Young People (2019) with the theme of 'write a letter about your hero' in which 1,239 students, below 15 year of age, participated from different schools all over the country.

Under the initiative of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland, letters from the students were judged to be winning three positions. First position was bagged by Kamran from FG Junior Public school Rawalpindi while second and third positions were contained, respectively, by Sameen Habib from Narowal Public School and College and Novera Shakeel from DHA College and School System, 66 Commercial Avenue, DH Karachi, said a press release.

All the three winners will be awarded Cash Prizes for Rs.20,000/- (1st Position Holder), Rs.

10,000/- (2nd Position Holder) and Rs.5,000/- (3rd position holders) along with Postage Stamps Albums and Certificates of merit under the signature of Director General Pakistan Post in prize distribution ceremonies to be held on the evening of the World Post Day 9th October, 2019.

The�best�letter of Kamran Imran, Class IV-A FG Junior Public�school�Buller Lines Chaklala,�Rawalpindi�has been sent to the International Bureau of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland for inclusion in the competition organized by the UPU.

The UPU will select three best entries from amongst those submitted to it by all the Postal Administrations.

The top three winners will be awarded Gold,�Silver and Bronze medals respectively bearing relevant inscription and their Names and albums of UPU official postage stamps.

Related Topics

Karachi World Young Rawalpindi Switzerland Narowal Shakeel October 2019 Gold Bronze Pakistan Post Post All From Best Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Notice taken of media teams manhandling

3 minutes ago

PMAS-AAUR & ABM Pakistan sign MoU to implement PBM ..

8 minutes ago

Responsible tourism vital for environment, wildlif ..

3 minutes ago

EuroTier makes Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi

16 minutes ago

TI Pakistan appreciates NAB anti-corruption effort ..

3 minutes ago

G7 to Allocate About $22 Mln to Extinguish Fires i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.