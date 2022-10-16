UrduPoint.com

Around 1.3 Mln Children To Get Deworming Tablets

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Around 1.3 mln children to get deworming tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Around 1.3 million children between the ages of 5 to 14 years will be given free of charge deworming tablets during a five-day drive which will commence in the Rawalpindi district on November 1.

District Health Officer for communicable diseases Dr Waqar Ahmed, while talking to APP, said that an effective micro plan was being devised to cover the maximum number of children during the drive.

He said that the children between 5 to 14 years would be given free of charge Mebendazole 500 mg tablets provided by the Government of Punjab.

Dr Waqar added the drive would help overcome malnutrition and abdominal infections among the children, adding teenagers, including those studying in seminaries and schools, would also be given medicines.

The district health officer urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society.



