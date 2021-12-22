Around 131 parliamentarians to contest YPF elections on Thursday : Zain Hussain Qureshi

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Wednesday that the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) will be held here on Thursday, December 23, in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Wednesday that the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) will be held here on Thursday, December 23, in the National Assembly.

Addressing the Young Parliamentarian Forum Engagement on Peace Building, organized by Signify Empowering Community, the Member National Assembly (MNA) Zain Hussain said that as many as 107 MNAs and 24 Senators were participating in the elections.

He said the YPF, being a non-partisan entity, was well-suited for collaborative reforms and policy implementation for peace building, adding that this was an effective platform for young legislators where they could share and develop ideas and form inter-regional and inter-party network.

He said the young parliamentary should encourage dialogue in their respective localities in future and provide an opportunity to citizens to have chance to directly engage with their representatives for developing a roadmap for a resilient and strong Pakistan.

The session was also attended by MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeeva, MNA Lal Chand Malhi and MNA Zahoor Hussain Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion, they highlighted key initiatives that they took in their local communities to effectively engage the youth and all other stakeholders in the process of peace-building.

On the occasion, Head of Strategy, Signify, Zain Baloch highlighted the importance of empowering communities by enhancing their capacities.