UrduPoint.com

Around 131 Parliamentarians To Contest YPF Elections On Thursday : Zain Hussain Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:06 PM

Around 131 parliamentarians to contest YPF elections on Thursday : Zain Hussain Qureshi

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Wednesday that the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) will be held here on Thursday, December 23, in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Wednesday that the election of Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) will be held here on Thursday, December 23, in the National Assembly.

Addressing the Young Parliamentarian Forum Engagement on Peace Building, organized by Signify Empowering Community, the Member National Assembly (MNA) Zain Hussain said that as many as 107 MNAs and 24 Senators were participating in the elections.

He said the YPF, being a non-partisan entity, was well-suited for collaborative reforms and policy implementation for peace building, adding that this was an effective platform for young legislators where they could share and develop ideas and form inter-regional and inter-party network.

He said the young parliamentary should encourage dialogue in their respective localities in future and provide an opportunity to citizens to have chance to directly engage with their representatives for developing a roadmap for a resilient and strong Pakistan.

The session was also attended by MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeeva, MNA Lal Chand Malhi and MNA Zahoor Hussain Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion, they highlighted key initiatives that they took in their local communities to effectively engage the youth and all other stakeholders in the process of peace-building.

On the occasion, Head of Strategy, Signify, Zain Baloch highlighted the importance of empowering communities by enhancing their capacities.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Young December All Share

Recent Stories

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Ab ..

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Abu Dhabi

27 minutes ago
 4900 sugar bags recovered from local mill

4900 sugar bags recovered from local mill

2 minutes ago
 Germany 'greatly concerned' over Putin military th ..

Germany 'greatly concerned' over Putin military threat: foreign minister

2 minutes ago
 Christmas shopping in full swing; traders demand s ..

Christmas shopping in full swing; traders demand security around markets

2 minutes ago
 One killed in road accident

One killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 CTO visits RCCI, assures traders of resolving traf ..

CTO visits RCCI, assures traders of resolving traffic issues

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.