Around 131,817 Foreign Jobs Available With BEOE
August 07, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) So far, around 131,817 foreign jobs were available out of 275,669 (143,854 consumed) with the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOP&HRD).
An official source told APP, around 337,000 Pakistanis proceeded abroad for employment during the last six months this year, from January 1 to June 30, as per data of concerned departments.
The number of foreign job seekers are also increasing day by day due to the productive policies of the country as new ways of jobs opening for skilled and unskilled Pakistani workers.
He said that since the inception of the Bureau in the year 1971, more than 10 million emigrants have been provided overseas employment, duly registered with the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.
To a question, he said that during the year 2015, the highest number of Pakistanis(946,571) proceeded abroad for the purpose of employment.
Overseas employment is thus serving as the mainstay for the national economy, by providing much-needed financial outlay for debt servicing, import bills, alleviation of poverty, development projects and economic activities.
Bureau, being a regulatory body, controls, regulates, facilitates and monitors the emigration process followed by the Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs), in the private sector, besides ‘direct employment’, the mode adopted by the individuals, to seek foreign employment either through their own efforts or relatives and friends living abroad.
The foremost task of Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment encompass collection, compilation and tabulation of emigration data of all those Pakistanis who proceed abroad for employment purposes. In fact, the Bureau has been engaged in maintaining a comprehensive statistical record of all the migrant workers since 1971, which provides basis for planning and policy formulation by the Economic Division and other interested government departments.
He said that the main function of this body was to control and regulate emigration under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 and promote Emigration of Pakistani Citizens.
It was the function of the bureau to look after the interest and welfare of the emigrants and advise the Federal Government on emigration policies and procedures, Monitoring and supervision of Overseas Employment Promoters through 7 Protectorates of Emigrants Offices, Processing of Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) Licences
Pre-departure briefing to Emigrants.
Mandatory Insurance coverage for Pakistani workers abroad and Memorandum of Understanding with Foreign Countries for Export of Manpower and Management of State Life Emigrants Insurance Fund (SLEIF).
