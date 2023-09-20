Around 133000 complaints registered till 15th Sept 2023

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that Wafaqi Mohtasib Institution is playing a leading role among the international fraternity in realizing the ombudsmanship goals of rule of law and good governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that Wafaqi Mohtasib Institution is playing a leading role among the international fraternity in realizing the ombudsmanship goals of rule of law and good governance.

He said that 47 members of Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) have reposed their trust and confidence in the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib by re- electing Federal Ombudsman as President of this Association during the AOA General Assembly moot held on 11th September 2023 at Kazan the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan.

He added that unopposed re-election is a clear manifestation of the fact that the services of Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan in carrying forward the ultimate goals of ombudsmanship i.e good governance, fair play, administrative justice and rule of law are fully recognized by the international community.

Mr. Qureshi also thanked the General Assembly of AOA for expressing confidence and trust in Pakistan's contribution in promoting the cause of Ombudsmanship in Asia and beyond. Prior to Kazan moot, a meeting of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) was held on 11th July 2023, in Bangkok (Thailand) which was actively participated by Pakistan.

While highlighting the performance of Wafaqi Mohtasib institution in a well-attended press conference here today, he said that 133000 complaints have been registered till 15th September 2023 out of which 132000 have been resolved which is reflective of the trust of the people in this institution. He further said that the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) is a major non-political, independent and professional body of international character representing more than two-thirds of the world population.

Its current membership is 47 from the ombudsman institutions of Asian Region. The Association's permanent secretariat is hosted by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat at Islamabad. The Association was established following the First Asian Ombudsman Conference held on 15-16 April 1996 at Islamabad.

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi informed that, over 1.9 million households have benefited from the services of this institution since its inception, with a financial impact of Rupees 3.1 billion.

Last year the resolution of complaints rose to all time high figure of 164137 which was highest ever in 40 years .

This year the projected figure of complaint registration is around 185000.

He said to cater for the marginalised component of society, Wafaqi Mohtasib officers are holding open courts (Khulli Katchehries ) under Outreach Complaint Resolution System(OCR) at subdivision and tehsil level in far flung areas so that justice could be imparted at their doorstep.

Furthermore, a new initiative of Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) has been started which is receiving acceptance among the complainants as it does not require formal docketing of the complaint or issuing of notice.

Under this program, 2379 complaints have been resolved so for through mediation and conciliation. For about nine million of the Overseas Diaspora which contribute to the country's economy, a Grievance Commissioner has been appointed and on all International Airports of Pakistan, the complaints of overseas Pakistanis are being resolved through One Window Facilitation Desk. During this year 121545 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis have been handled by Grievances Commissioner Cell of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

Wafaqi Mohtasib Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi stated that the ombudsmanship has taken firm roots in Pakistan. The Office of Federal Ombudsman was established on 24 January 1983 and the concept has been replicated in other areas of governance including banking, insurance, taxation and harassment of women at the workplace.

Wafaqi Mohtasib Institution over the last forty years has established its credentials as an effective instrument for providing speedy and inexpensive administrative justice to the people against any act of maladministration by the Federal agencies.

Qureshi further stated that the objectives and purposes of the establishment of the ombudsman institution have a direct bearing on the realization of the overall goals of the promotion and protection of fundamental rights and good governance in all spheres of life.

He assured the international partners that Pakistan remained ready to share its experiences and best practices in promoting professionalism in the work of the ombudsman institutions for the benefit of the Asian regional fraternity.