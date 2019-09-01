UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 13,600 Applications Received For OGDCL's 300 Internship Seats

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:00 PM

Around 13,600 applications received for OGDCL's 300 internship seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Approximately 13,600 candidates have applied for the OGDCL's one-year paid internship programme-2019, under which 300 fresh graduates would be selected from all provinces including erstwhile FATA, AJK and GB.

"According to the data shared by the National Testing Service (NTS), approximately 13,600 online application forms have been downloaded and submitted for the programme, which are being scrutinized," a senior of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) told APP.

The successful candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month, he said, adding  the fresh graduates having Engineering degrees in Petroleum, Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical and Mechatronic and Civil, M.Sc/BS and BE in Environmental Sciences, Computer/Software/Telecom, Geological Engineering/Geology and Geophysics, MBA/ BBA (Hon.) in Human Resource and Marketing/SCM and ICMA/ACCA/M.Com/MBA (Finance) and BBA Hon (Finance) would be eligible for the internship programme, for which the upper age limit is 30 years.

The official clarified that only those candidates would be entertained whose final results had been announced on or before the closing dateAugust 9.

Giving break-up of seats allocation, he said, as many as 60 candidates each would be selected from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while 20 each from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The official said the candidates who had already availed the opportunity under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme would not be eligible for the internship.

Under the internship programme, he said, preference would be given to the applicants having domicile of the districts where OGDCL's oil and gas fields were located, clarifying that no job would be offered to the selected interns and they would be relieved upon completion of the internship period by awarding certificates.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Oil Job Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Gas All From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited NTS Jobs NTS

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

13 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

13 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

13 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.