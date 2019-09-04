(@FahadShabbir)

Approximately 13,600 candidates have applied for the OGDCL's one-year paid internship programme-2019, under which 300 fresh graduates would be selected from all provinces including erstwhile FATA, AJK and GB

"According to the data shared by the National Testing Service (NTS), approximately 13,600 online application forms have been downloaded and submitted for the programme, which are being scrutinized," a senior official of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) told APP.

The successful candidates will be given a stipend of Rs20,000 per month, he said, adding�that the fresh graduates having Engineering degrees in Petroleum, Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical and Mechatronic and Civil, M Sc/BS and BE in Environmental Sciences, Computer/Software/Telecom, Geological Engineering/ Geology and Geophysics, MBA/ BBA (Hon.) in Human Resource and Marketing/SCM and ICMA/ACCA/M.Com/MBA (Finance) and BBA Hon (Finance) would be eligible for the internship programme, for which the upper age limit is 30 years.

The official clarified that only those candidates would be entertained whose final results had been announced on or before the closing date � August 9.

Giving break-up of seats allocation, he said, as many as 60 candidates each would be selected from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while 20 each from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The official said the candidates who had already availed the opportunity under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme would not be eligible for the internship. Under the internship programme.

He said preference would be given to the applicants having domicile of the districts where OGDCL's oil and gas fields were located, clarifying that no job would be offered to the selected interns and they would be relieved upon completion of the internship period by awarding certificates.

