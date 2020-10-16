UrduPoint.com


Around 14 FC Soldiers, Security Guards Embrace Martyrdom In Heavy Terrorist Encounter: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Around 14 Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and security guards embraced martyrdom while confronting a large number of terrorists on Coastal Highway near Ormara, Balochistan's Gwadar district who attacked the security forces escorting the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) convoy from Gwadar to Karachi.

"On 15 October, 20, an encounter took place between security forces and large number of terrorists on Coastal Highway (Near Ormara), when a convoy of OGDCL was being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi," said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The Security Forces responded effectively to the terrorists' attack and ensured security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area.

It added that during the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists.

"As a result of this encounter, 7 Brave soldiers of FC Balochistan and 7 Security guards sacrificed their lives and embraced shahadat." The details of Shuhada (martyrs) were Subedar Abid Hussain resident of Layyah, Naik Muhammad Anwar resident of Sibi, Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Naveed resident of Chakwal, Lance Naik Abdul Latif resident of Pishin, Sepoy Muhammad Waris resident of Mianwali, Sepoy Imran Khan resident of Lakki Marwat, Havaldar (R) Samandar Khan resident of Lakki Marwat and Muhammad Fawad ullah resident of Lakki Marwat,Atta ullah resident of Dera Ismail Khan, Waris Khan resident of Tank, Abdul Nafay resident of Kohat, Shakir ullah resident of Kohat and Abid Hussain resident of Bannu.

Consequently, after the clash the security forces had cordoned off the complete area and search for terrorists was underway.

The ISPR statement noted that such cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability and economic development in Balochistan would never be allowed to succeed.

"Moreover, these acts can not subdue resolve of our forces which are determined to defend motherland, even at the cost of their lives."

