Around 141 diesel-electric locomotives affect train operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 141 out of a total 474 diesel-electric locomotives owned by Pakistan Railways are not in working condition and creating difficulties in smooth train operations across the country.

"The proposal for the rehabilitation of these over-aged/damaged locomotives is under process through public-private partnership on a build-operate-transfer basis," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Recently, the government had allocated Rs27,00 million for special repair of 100 diesel electric locomotives for improving the reliability and availability of running locomotives in the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, he added.

He said the department's locomotives were being repaired in the country at the workshops � namely Central Diesel Locomotive Workshop Rawalpindi, Locomotive Workshop Mughalpura, Diesel Shop Karachi Cantonment and Pakistan Locomotive Factory Risalpur.

To a question he said Pakistan Railways was planning to convert all the level crossings from Karachi to Peshawar, Main Line-I (ML-I) into flyovers and underpasses to control trains accidents and save the precious lives.

The official said the level crossing would be converted during the up-gradation of ML-I under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which recently approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

He said that Pakistan Railways has total 510 level crossings from Karachi Cantonment to Rawalpindi Stations which include 398 manned and 112 un-manned.

At present as many as 105 overhead, flyover bridges and 35 underpasses of Pakistan Railways were constructed by various departments over the track, the official added.

He said the level crossings were allowed by Pakistan Railways on the request of District Administration therefore, the Provincial Government is responsible to construct flyovers and underpasses on level crossings.

To another question, he said Pakistan Railways has provided foot over bridges at Kot Laloo and Padidan Railway Stations, however the manned level crossings also exist at Kot Laloo.

The official said that it was also fact that pedestrians often cross railway track by tress-passing instead of using foot over bridge which could be reason for accidents.

He said that the rail fencing and other safety measure have been adopted to secure these tress passing's sites to avoid incidents and ensure safety of human lives.

Furthermore, he said the case for provision of Flyover Bridge for road traffic at Kot Laloo level crossing was under process with the provincial government.

The pedestrian bridge already exists on both railway stations Kot Laloo and Padidan to facilitate the movement of passengers, he added.

