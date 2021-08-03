Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

As many as 142 Pakistani undergraduate students have received scholarships to study in the United States for one semester under the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program funded by the United States government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 142 Pakistani undergraduate students have received scholarships to study in the United States for one semester under the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program funded by the United States government.

Starting this month, the participants will attend undergraduate classes at 78 U.S. colleges and universities and participate in professional development workshops to enhance their academic standing and cultural immersion in the United States, a press release said on Monday.

"The Global UGrad scholarship provides the tools for its recipients to become leaders in their professions and communities," noted Ray Castillo, the Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the United States Embassy, during a virtual pre-departure orientation hosted by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) on July 29 to prepare the students for this life-changing exchange program.

"We are proud to provide this opportunity for these high achieving students to pursue their academic and career goals," he added, noting that the scholarship "will develop the cross-cultural understanding and leadership skills that are essential for today's inter-connected world.

" The students in this latest Pakistani Global UGRAD cohort represent a wide range of fields of study, including humanities, engineering, and business administration.

The scholarship recipients hail from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory. Eighty-two percent of the students are women.

The virtual orientation provided opportunity to learn about campus life, American culture, and visa and travel requirements while interacting with fellow students.

Since the Global UGRAD Program launched in 2010, approximately 2,200 Pakistani students have received one-semester scholarships to study in the United States.

USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States, is one of 49 Fulbright Commissions throughout the world.

Since its inception, around 9,000 Pakistanis and more than 935 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs.