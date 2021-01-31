UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 15 Inches Snowfall Occurred In Murree During Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Around 15 inches snowfall occurred in Murree during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :During the past week of the current month Murree has become a top hilly destination in getting around above 15 inches snowfall among other northern hilly areas of the country, Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik said on Sunday.

Talking to APP here, he said heavy snowfall occurred in December and January in Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore, Skardu, Malamjabba , Nathiagali,Ayubia and Kalam.

Adding he said Murree has been a top tourists destination because of its easy access including travel and internet services due to which tourists prefer it more than other northern hilly areas.

Murree including Nathiagali, Ayubia, thandiani and galiyat has attracted a record breaking crowd during the weekends too, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Murree Skardu January December Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

41 minutes ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago

Hub71 launches new academic partnerships, initiati ..

1 hour ago

China reports 92 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Arada launches Masaar, an AED8 billion forested co ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: The path to UAE citizenship

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.