Around 15 inches snowfall occurred in Murree during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :During the past week of the current month Murree has become a top hilly destination in getting around above 15 inches snowfall among other northern hilly areas of the country, Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik said on Sunday.

Talking to APP here, he said heavy snowfall occurred in December and January in Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore, Skardu, Malamjabba , Nathiagali,Ayubia and Kalam.

Adding he said Murree has been a top tourists destination because of its easy access including travel and internet services due to which tourists prefer it more than other northern hilly areas.

Murree including Nathiagali, Ayubia, thandiani and galiyat has attracted a record breaking crowd during the weekends too, he said.

