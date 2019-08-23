UrduPoint.com
Around 15 Million Animals Vaccinated In Sindh: Livestock Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:44 PM

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Eng. Abdul Bari Pitafi, has informed that the livestock department has so far completed vaccination of 15 million animals in order to protect them from contagious diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Eng. Abdul Bari Pitafi, has informed that the livestock department has so far completed vaccination of 15 million animals in order to protect them from contagious diseases.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, the minister informed that the livestock vaccination has been carried out in different districts of the province including Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and Ghotki.

In order to avert any eventuality during expected floods in the command areas of Guddu and Sukkur Barrage, the minister informed that, the provincial government has planned to establish 124 relief camps for livestock owners of which 55 have started functioning in the most vulnerable areas.

The provincial government has decided to register all animal farms with veterinary centres, the minister informed and advised to all livestock owners to register their farms and get facilities from livestock department.

