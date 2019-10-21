UrduPoint.com
Around 1.5 Mln People Registered Under National Database Registration Authority (NADRA)

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Around 1.5 million people have got registered with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) during registration phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Program since July, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Around 1.5 million people have got registered with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) during registration phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Program since July, 2019.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the second phase of registration for the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) during July, 2019 which is a step forward to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income sections of the population, an official source said on Monday.

He said that registration phase for NPHP was underway for more than three months and around 150, 000 people had got themselves registered for it.

The registration began on July 15, 2019 and continued for three months till October 15, 2019. Due to interest of people in the registration process, he said that registration date had been extended till November 15, 2019.

Moreover, he said that data was being gathered from the masses under this registration process in order to know their requirements and launch housing projects understandably.

Through registration process, launched by NADRA, a clear picture of vital statistics relating to housing project including area preference, required finances and civic amenities, will be obtained.

The source said that a comprehensive database was being prepared, containing all vital information.

He said that a web portal (https://nphp.nadra.gov.pk) had been also launched by NADRA to enable applicants to register from within the confines of their homes, aside from having the option to visit 7,500 NADRA E-Sahulat facilities across the country. Applicants who have already applied, do not need to apply again.

He said that the task to construct five million houses and meet the housing needs in the country was purely meant for low income and salaried people and it would be achieved under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the sincere and integrated efforts were underway to meet this target.

Giving the further details about registration in the major cities, he said that about 150,255 applications had been received from Lahore; 47,802 from Multan; 44,786 from Bahawalpur; and 34,484 from Peshawar district and 890,262 from Karachi.

