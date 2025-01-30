Around 150 Pakistanis Stranded In Goma : FO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:29 PM
Around 150 Pakistanis were stranded in the city of Goma following the recent escalation of conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Around 150 Pakistanis were stranded in the city of Goma following the recent escalation of conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
A Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Thursday that with the active engagement of Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Kigali, Ambassador Naeemullah Khan, the Rwandan authorities have allowed the entry of stranded Pakistanis into Rwanda. So far around 75 Pakistanis have moved to Rwanda.
The Pakistan High Commission, Kigali, has arranged accommodation and food for the affected Pakistanis.
The High Commission is also reaching out to the Pakistani community to identify and reach out to any other citizen in difficulty. There is likelihood of more Pakistanis crossing over to Rwanda in the coming days.
The High Commission staff is in contact with every individual who has asked for assistance and help. Furthermore, the High Commission is also reaching out to Pakistanis in the border city of Bukavu.
Any affected Pakistani, if requiring assistance, may contact the High Commission on following number: Pervez Bhatti, Head of Chancery: WhatsApp +92 333 5328517
