Around 150 writers, linguists to participate in language fest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :More than 150 writers, intellectuals, artists and activists working on 20 Pakistani languages have been invited to take part in the 5th Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival to be held on 21-23 February here at PNCA.

The festival aimed to promote Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity by fostering critical thinking and learning through effective use of creative expression in mother languages, said an official of PNCA.

Arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), festival coincides with international mother languages day on February 21 while it has been collaborated between Indus Cultural Forum and PNCA along with other partners to mark 5th year of success of the festival.

Other partners and sponsors of the event included Foundation Open Society Institute (FOSI), Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan (FNF), Alternative Research Initiative (ARI), Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), Culture Department Government of Sindh, ECO Science Foundation, Pakistan Science Foundation and Society for Alternative Media and Research (Samar).

The official said there would be 20 diverse sessions in the festival which including discussions, book launches, poetry recitations, music performances and theatrical performances.

This festival, open to public, has become one of the key features of Federal Capital's cultural and literary scene.