Around 15500 People Screened At Centers To Cope The Coronavirus: DHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Around 15500 people screened at centers to cope the coronavirus: DHO

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Saeed Mirwani Wednesday said more than 15500 people have been screened for preventing the spread of the corona virus in the city.

He said Rapid District team has been increased from 11 to 109 to provide health services to public.

Dr Saeed said all departments including health sections and administrations were working with effective measures to cope the spread of the virus.

The official urged masses that they should adopt precautionary measures against the pandemic virus and to stay their houses for interest of their health, saying the Health Department's staff is utilizing all available resources to prevent the coronavirus.

"15526 people has been done during initial screening in Quetta District in which 104 at Five Start Hotel 16 in Hazara Town, 6 in Darul Aman and Brewery, 9 in Joint Road, 30 in Railway Housing Society, 389 in NLC, 2 In Quetta Cantt's Chiltan Market, 64 in Panjpai, 128 in Mian Ghandi, 302 in High Court, 811 in Huddha Jail, 52 in Mian Ghandi Quarantine center and other destinations 265.

12670 passengers arriving at the Airport from overseas and 178 people in Marriabad were screened.

He said some of them were shifted to Quarantine Center after confirming the corona virus, saying that the number of Rapid District teams has been increased from 11 to 109 to prevent the possible spread of the corona virus for provision of facilitating patients.

