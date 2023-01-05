Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Research organization

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :In the year 2022, some 1,556 children went missing but 1,238 of them returned to their parents while 318 children are still missing.

These statistics which were collected through a survey were shared by Roshni Research and Development Welfare Organization's Program Manager Humair Mumtaz at a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club here on Wednesday.

According to him, as many as 915 children went missing for different reasons including kidnapping from Karachi and other parts of Sindh while Punjab witnessed 456 such cases.

He apprised that a majority of the missing children were those who voluntarily left their homes after developing differences with their parents.

He said his foundation was also trying to sensitize the parents to cultivate strong bonding with their children through developing a better understanding.