Around 158,946 Animals Perished During Rains, Floods In Sindh: DG Livestock

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Around 158,946 animals perished during rains, floods in Sindh: DG livestock

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 158,946 livestock perished during rains and ongoing floods across Sindh from early July to September 10, according to a report of Directorate General of Livestock Sindh issued here on Sunday.

The report stated that the livestock owners also suffered losses in terms of partial and complete damage of the sheds with the number of the partially damaged sheds registered at 15,696 and the fully damaged ones at 6,569.

The Directorate has estimated that on the account of perished animals the livestock owners cumulatively sustained a financial loss of Rs11 billion and for the sheds Rs7.

2 billion. The sum total of both the losses added up to Rs18.218 billion.

On Saturday alone, deaths of 12,479 animals were reported in 27 out of 30 districts of Sindh. The highest number of livestock animals have died in Ghotki district followed by Khairpur and Dadu.

There were 14,320 deaths of the animals in Ghotki, 13,485 in Khairpur, 13,355 in Dadu, 10,879 in Kashmore, 10,687 in Kambar, 10,656 in Larkana, 10,080 in Naushahro Feroze and 9,000 in Sanghar, among other districts.

The report pointed out that the actual figure might increase once the survey teams of the directorate were able to reach out to the flooded areas of the province.

