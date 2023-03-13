Around 15.8m Punjab households to get free wheat flour in Ramazan: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that around 15.8 million households of Punjab province would be distributed wheat flour, free of charge during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the Ramazan Package, said it was for the first time in country's history that a package for distribution of free wheat flour had been prepared.

He said the wheat flour would be distributed from 25th of Sha'ban to 25th of Ramazan through 8,500 Utility Stores. Moreover, another 20,000 flour distribution points would also be set up to facilitate the people.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the distribution of free flour among the poor and instructed to use modern technology to curb theft during the process.

Moreover, he said there would be no compromise on the quality of flour.

He said the people would be able to check their eligibility for the free wheat flour through an SMS.

The prime minister said the Federal government would also assist the other provinces for such a programme.

The representative of the Punjab government gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the free flour distribution programme during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

Caretake Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.