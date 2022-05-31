Around 160,000 people die every year in Pakistan due to smoking: Speakers

UrduPoint.com

Approximately 160,000 people die every year from tobacco usage in the country, and their number is increasing with every passing day, especially among women and teenagers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Approximately 160,000 people die every year from tobacco usage in the country, and their number is increasing with every passing day, especially among women and teenagers.

Speakers said at a seminar held at District Headquater Hospital organized by the District Health Authority in collaboration with Pakistan Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal department connected with "No Tobacco day".

Speaking as chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner-General (ADCG) Capt (Retd) Qasim Ijaz said that efforts were underway to make the Rawalpindi district Tobacco-free and create awareness among the people about the deadly effects of the use of tobacco.

He informed that as many as 438 people die daily due to smoking, and it was an alarming situation for a developing country like Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Akram urged the civil society, media and medical community to create awareness about the hazards of tobacco and implementation of the relevant laws.

Referring to the increasing trend of sheesha use in society, Akram termed it a dangerous source of inhaling nicotine.

Later, an awareness walk was also held to mark the day.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed, while talking to APP, said that tobacco users have risen from 40 to 44 per cent and in women from six to nine per cent during the last two years, which was alarming.

He informed that around 60 kinds of Cancers were due to tobacco smoking, adding a large number of youngsters were lured to smoking due to attractive advertisements.

Dr Waqar urged medical professionals to create awareness among the people about the negative effects of tobacco on human life.

