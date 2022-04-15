UrduPoint.com

Around 17 New Roads Being Constructed In The Site Area Karachi: Admin

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Around 17 new roads being constructed in the site area Karachi: Admin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza on Friday said that around 17 new roads were being constructed in the site area.

"A total of 3.5 to 4 lakh square feet of roads are being rebuilt in the site area. People can witness that works are underway and the promises made by the PPP to the people are being fulfilled," the Administrator said while inspecting the construction work of a 3 Km long road being constructed at the site in West District.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Ali Ahmed Jan and KDA officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that the industrialists of the site area and the people living here had long demanded that this dilapidated road be rebuilt.

He said that the road was in a very bad condition which made it difficult for people to pass through here.

"The Sindh government has decided to rebuild this road and stop the flow of water from the sewerage line as a first step. Fortunately, the sewerage problem has been solved here and now the road is being constructed," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said"Lane marking and cat-eyes will also be installed on the road which will further improve the road." He said that all the promises made by the PPP government to the people and industrialists in the site area were being fulfilled.

He said"Development works are also underway in different areas of Keamari District including Chakiwara and Sher Shah." He said that prior to the construction of roads, water, sewerage and drainage lines have been repaired so that the roads being rebuilt are sustainable and citizens can continue to benefit from these facilities for a long time.

He said"All the ongoing works for improving the infrastructure are being done with complete planning."He said"In view of the needs of the citizens in particular, the strategy has been adopted to complete the development works on time so that facilities can be provided to the people as soon as possible".

"This journey of construction and development in Karachi will continue in the future as well," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Water Road SITE All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan's sesame seed export to China surges 191% ..

Pakistan's sesame seed export to China surges 191% in two months

50 seconds ago
 Long queues in front of Utility Stores to buy chea ..

Long queues in front of Utility Stores to buy cheap items

52 seconds ago
 Quality commodities available for people in Ramzan ..

Quality commodities available for people in Ramzan bazaars, Says Commissioner

53 seconds ago
 Foolproof security at mosques, imambargahs during ..

Foolproof security at mosques, imambargahs during Friday prayers

4 minutes ago
 Russia to step up Kyiv missile strikes after Moskv ..

Russia to step up Kyiv missile strikes after Moskva sinks

4 minutes ago
 BNP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

BNP delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.