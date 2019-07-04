UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 17 Pakistani ICT Trainers To Get One-month Training In China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:05 PM

Around 17 Pakistani ICT trainers to get one-month training in China

Identifying the growth and future needs of emerging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry of Pakistan, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd has selected 17 vocational experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Identifying the growth and future needs of emerging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry of Pakistan, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd has selected 17 vocational experts and teachers from various Vocational & Technical training institutes across the country to get one month training at Chongqing Industrial Polytechnic College in China.

"Imparting right kind of training was vital to our TVET reform agenda and it was a great opportunity for NAVTTC to be working with one of the giants of Information & Communications Technology (ICT) industry for skilling Pakistani youth".

This was said by the Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan while addressing the departure ceremony of trainers here at NAVTTC Head Quarters on Thursday.

"We hope that our trainers will utilize this opportunity to the best and learn from the world's top experts so that on their return to Pakistan they are better equipped to disseminate their knowledge and skills to their fellow trainers and students," he stated.

Economic and Commercial Counselor from Chinese embassy, Mr. Wang Zhihua, appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC for making this venture possible and expressed desire to continue further collaboration in future.

"We were committed to work together with NAVTTC to boost TVET sector of Pakistan and this training program was a great opportunity for Pakistani teachers to learn from the knowledge and expertise of Chinese professionals and replicate the same here on their return", he said.

Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Malibing, while addressing the ceremony said, "Huawei was the leading ICT providers in the world and it was our greatest pleasure to collaborate with NAVTTC to train Pakistani teachers and support economic and technological of Pakistan".

Huawei had been engaged in various projects for the last 20 years in Pakistan and was keen to invest in the education sector of Pakistan through such programs, he added.

Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan, appreciated the support of Huawei for skilling Pakistani teachers and hoped that such welfare training projects would continue in future.

He termed this program as a great opportunity for the young and dynamic teachers who would bring back latest innovative ICT knowledge for the youth of Pakistan.

He advised the teachers to project the positive image of Pakistan to the people of China through their best behavior and commitment as the ambassadors of Pakistan.

During their training, the teachers will learn route control, Border Gateway Protocol, multicast, switching and many other ICT innovations.

The course will include Huawei Advanced Management Course, and the development and management innovation of electronic information industry in Southwest China.

The training will conclude with a theoretical test evaluation and Huawei HCNA Certification Exam will also be taken.

Participants will be awarded the graduation certificate and Huawei HCNA certification after passing the examinations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education China Young Chongqing Nasir Same Border From Industry Best Top National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Huawei

Recent Stories

FBR serves notice to parents paying Rs2 lac school ..

8 minutes ago

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

14 minutes ago

Man kills cousin over minor dispute in Sargodha

10 minutes ago

PU declares results in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Australia passes Aus$158 billion in income tax cut ..

2 minutes ago

US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water ( ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.