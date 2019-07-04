Around 17 Pakistani ICT trainers to get one-month training in China

Identifying the growth and future needs of emerging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry of Pakistan, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd has selected 17 vocational experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Identifying the growth and future needs of emerging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry of Pakistan, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd has selected 17 vocational experts and teachers from various Vocational & Technical training institutes across the country to get one month training at Chongqing Industrial Polytechnic College in China.

"Imparting right kind of training was vital to our TVET reform agenda and it was a great opportunity for NAVTTC to be working with one of the giants of Information & Communications Technology (ICT) industry for skilling Pakistani youth".

This was said by the Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan while addressing the departure ceremony of trainers here at NAVTTC Head Quarters on Thursday.

"We hope that our trainers will utilize this opportunity to the best and learn from the world's top experts so that on their return to Pakistan they are better equipped to disseminate their knowledge and skills to their fellow trainers and students," he stated.

Economic and Commercial Counselor from Chinese embassy, Mr. Wang Zhihua, appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC for making this venture possible and expressed desire to continue further collaboration in future.

"We were committed to work together with NAVTTC to boost TVET sector of Pakistan and this training program was a great opportunity for Pakistani teachers to learn from the knowledge and expertise of Chinese professionals and replicate the same here on their return", he said.

Deputy CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Malibing, while addressing the ceremony said, "Huawei was the leading ICT providers in the world and it was our greatest pleasure to collaborate with NAVTTC to train Pakistani teachers and support economic and technological of Pakistan".

Huawei had been engaged in various projects for the last 20 years in Pakistan and was keen to invest in the education sector of Pakistan through such programs, he added.

Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan, appreciated the support of Huawei for skilling Pakistani teachers and hoped that such welfare training projects would continue in future.

He termed this program as a great opportunity for the young and dynamic teachers who would bring back latest innovative ICT knowledge for the youth of Pakistan.

He advised the teachers to project the positive image of Pakistan to the people of China through their best behavior and commitment as the ambassadors of Pakistan.

During their training, the teachers will learn route control, Border Gateway Protocol, multicast, switching and many other ICT innovations.

The course will include Huawei Advanced Management Course, and the development and management innovation of electronic information industry in Southwest China.

The training will conclude with a theoretical test evaluation and Huawei HCNA Certification Exam will also be taken.

Participants will be awarded the graduation certificate and Huawei HCNA certification after passing the examinations.