Around 17,000 visitors thronged LoK Mela 2021

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The country's largest Lok festival is arranging a galaxy of unique cultural heritage and traditions depicted by artists, artisans and chefs managed to attract some seventeen thousand visitors to the mega event of 'Lok Mela' 2021 organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional (NIFTH).

A NIFTH official told APP, some six hundred crafts people were seen actively demonstrating their works in artistically designed cultural pavilions, putting their creativity in arts, handicrafts and innovation.

The crafts on display were embroidery of various regions including Multan, Bahawalpur, Hazara, Swat, Balochistan and Sindh, block printing, lacquer work, Khussa making, pottery, tie and dye, doll making, khaddar weaving, truck art, wood carving, wood work, paper mache, namda and gabba, metal work, Shawl weaving, zari work, motikari, traditional carpets, blue pottery, Ajrak, wax printing, stone work, wooden spoon making, pattu weaving and many others.

Being a prime institution dealing with Pakistani folk culture, Lok Virsa is cognizant of the need for gender equality which was seen in each event that it holds from time to time, because in this way both male and female practitioners afford equal opportunity of showcasing their talent and getting due recognition thereof.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said that Pakistan's rich and varied heritage has a craft tradition of more than 9,000 years, dating back to the Mehergarh civilization in Balochistan, which was revealed in the form of ancient pottery products at archaeological sites.

The Indus Valley Civilization of Mohenjo-Daro in Sindh and the Harappa civilization in Punjab indicate the impressions of woven cloth production from cotton and wool.

According to the tradition, Lok Mela opened with a Dastarbandi/ Chadarposhi of established master artisans and folk artists. "Dastarbandi" is a symbol of Lok Virsa's sustained campaign to keep the heritage of Pakistan alive and continuing.

When a turban or chaddar was placed on someone's head, you have placed your complete trust in that person's wisdom and his stature in life. This is Lok Virsa's way of showing that the craftspeople and folk artists have importance in national life and they have made a great contribution to our culture. This year master artisans of pottery Niaz Ahmed, Fouzia Naheed, doll maker and renowned folk artist Bushra Sadiq were honoured.

In the evening, a musical evening of Gilgit Baltistan was held concurring the Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan.

Folk singers and musicians from Gilgit Baltistan presented melodious songs. Minister for Department of Planning, Development and Information, Government of Gilgit Baltistan Fateh ullah Khan was the chief guest.

A large number of audience mostly belonging to Gilgit Baltistan enjoyed the evening. Folk singers including Ghulam Nabi, Iftikhar, Shakeel Sameen, Burhan, Sher Khan Jan Nisar, Ibrahim Jon, Mir Afzal, Abid, Jameel and Shehbaz along with regional dance group presented traditional songs and music of Gilgit Baltistan.

While some artisans had been a regular feature of Lok Virsa festivals, first-timers were of the view that such an event was not just to educate people about their work, but also about the culture and art of other provinces.

Moreover, they consider this a good opportunity to exhibit their artwork and increase sales.They are mesmerizing the visitors with their unique artisanship.

Lok Virsa remained center of attraction as pavilions were established at the annual Lok Mela had set a galaxy of cultural diversity depicting heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Special pavilions from all provinces showed the beautiful culture of their regions through, music, food cuisines, embroidery and dresses.

Folk artists, musicians, craftsmen, and dance groups were presenting their outstanding performances throughout the day.

All provinces have been allocated separate pavilions to showcase their indigenous folk culture in a creative and interactive manner.

This festival provided an opportunity to the diplomatic community and residents of the twin cities to have cultural entertainment and buy handcrafts at reasonable prices.

Every pavilion was truly a window to the unique cultural heritage of each province and region, and Punjab's pavilion at the festival was of particular interest to many people, said artisan Muhammad Riaz.

The crafts on display at the Punjab pavilion including lacquer art, Multani blue tiles, tie and dye, block printing, wood carving, darree (carpet and mats), metal work, camel bone carving, 'khussa' were attracting a larger number of women, Riaz added.

Another artisan Faraz Niaz from Punjab pavilion also appreciated the festival.

He is an expert at using natural dyes and the ancient art of wooden block making that centered in the lower Indus valley.