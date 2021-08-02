Around 1,72000 persons inoculated coronavirus vaccine in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :More than1,72000 persons have so far been inoculated coronavirus vaccine in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

According to the Corona Control Room set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, positive cases of Corona remained at 6% while one corona patient died during the last 24 hours.

The Control Room stated that at present 10 Corona patients are under treatment at Corona Intensive Care Unit. It further said that number of corona patients are increasing in the district and strictly advised that the public should strictly observe coronavirus SOPs and get vaccinated against the virus.