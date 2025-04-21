Around 172,144 Pakistanis Went Abroad For Work In First Three Month Of This Year: BEOE
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), had sent around 172,144 Pakistani workers abroad to different countries in the first three months of this year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), had sent around 172,144 Pakistani workers abroad to different countries in the first three months of this year.
According to the report, 1,859 masons, 38,274 drivers, and 1,689 cooks went abroad.
In the first three months of this year, 849 doctors went abroad for work, in addition to 1,479 engineers, 390 nurses, 3,474 technicians, and 1,058 welders went abroad.
According to the BEOU report, 2,130 electricians and 436 teachers also went abroad for work.
The report stated that the highest number of 121,970 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia, while 6,891 people went to the UAE, 8,331 to Oman, 12,989 to Qatar, 939 to Bahrain, 775 to Malaysia, 592 to China, 350 to Azerbaijan, 264 to Germany, and 815 to Greece.
According to the report, 108 Pakistanis went to Japan, 109 to Italy, 870 to Turkey, 1,454 to the UK, and 257 to the US.
Recent Stories
KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis
SAU and Capital Consultants Sign MoU to Boost Research and Innovation
Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan calls on Education minister
Seminar on PM’s youth programme held
Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns
Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold M ..
CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation
'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got married in mass ceremony
Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman
Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, joint body on consular affairs
OIC to play effective role in resolving Kashmir, Palestinian issues: AJK Preside ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan calls on Education minister12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on PM’s youth programme held31 minutes ago
-
Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns31 minutes ago
-
Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold Medal31 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive starts in Multan51 minutes ago
-
Minister visits BISP office, orders respectful, efficient service for women51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio eradication efforts, calls for stronger micro-level planning51 minutes ago
-
CM launches SMART environment protection force51 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of 5 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia51 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha participates in Punjab Innovation & Technology Expo51 minutes ago
-
Over 10 Khawarij terrorists neutralized in Mianwali: Interior Minister praises Punjab Police, CTD51 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed at Murray College51 minutes ago