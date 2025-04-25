Open Menu

Around 172,144 Pakistanis Went Abroad For Work In First Three Month Of This Year: BEOE

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 06:29 PM

Around 172,144 Pakistanis went abroad for work in first three month of this year: BEOE

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), had sent around 172,144 Pakistani workers abroad to different countries in the first three months of this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), had sent around 172,144 Pakistani workers abroad to different countries in the first three months of this year.

According to the report, 1,859 masons, 38,274 drivers, and 1,689 cooks went abroad.

In the first three months of this year, 849 doctors went abroad for work, in addition to 1,479 engineers, 390 nurses, 3,474 technicians, and 1,058 welders went abroad.

According to the BEOU report, 2,130 electricians and 436 teachers also went abroad for work.

The report stated that the highest number of 121,970 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia, while 6,891 people went to the UAE, 8,331 to Oman, 12,989 to Qatar, 939 to Bahrain, 775 to Malaysia, 592 to China, 350 to Azerbaijan, 264 to Germany, and 815 to Greece.

According to the report, 108 Pakistanis went to Japan, 109 to Italy, 870 to Turkey, 1,454 to the UK, and 257 to the US.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his p ..

PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournamen ..

7 minutes ago
 PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework f ..

PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

13 minutes ago
 Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts ..

Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 DEO, Imran Idrees Hospital ink MoU for community ..

DEO, Imran Idrees Hospital ink MoU for community safety

5 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price decreases by Rs3, 300 per tola in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open f ..

Pahalgam attack: Kartarpur Corridor remains open for Sikh pilgrims after tense s ..

35 minutes ago
 FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies

FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies

45 minutes ago
 Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan c ..

Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India

55 minutes ago
 ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partne ..

ISSI & CLAS sign MoU to forge collaborative partnership

32 minutes ago
 PITB to set up e-Rozgaar Centres in Sialkot

PITB to set up e-Rozgaar Centres in Sialkot

32 minutes ago
 PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot

PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan