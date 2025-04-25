Around 172,144 Pakistanis Went Abroad For Work In First Three Month Of This Year: BEOE
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 06:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), had sent around 172,144 Pakistani workers abroad to different countries in the first three months of this year.
According to the report, 1,859 masons, 38,274 drivers, and 1,689 cooks went abroad.
In the first three months of this year, 849 doctors went abroad for work, in addition to 1,479 engineers, 390 nurses, 3,474 technicians, and 1,058 welders went abroad.
According to the BEOU report, 2,130 electricians and 436 teachers also went abroad for work.
The report stated that the highest number of 121,970 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia, while 6,891 people went to the UAE, 8,331 to Oman, 12,989 to Qatar, 939 to Bahrain, 775 to Malaysia, 592 to China, 350 to Azerbaijan, 264 to Germany, and 815 to Greece.
According to the report, 108 Pakistanis went to Japan, 109 to Italy, 870 to Turkey, 1,454 to the UK, and 257 to the US.
