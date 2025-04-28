Around 1,896 Criminals Rounded Up Under NAP This Year: Rawalpindi Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:34 PM
The Rawalpindi Police had arrested as many as 1,896 criminals under the National Action Plan (NAP) to control crimes and maintain law and order this year
Giving details of the crackdown, the City Police Office (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani informed that 436 cases were registered over violations of the Tenancy Act.
As many as 560 illegal arms holders were held with weapons and were shifted to jail after Court proceedings.
Similarly, the city police netted 932 drug dealers involved in the trading of ice, heroin, hashish and narcotics pills worth millions of rupees.
He said that the police had intensified search operations on the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
The operations were being carried out under the supervision of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in the areas of Rawal, Potohar, and Saddar Circles.
“Security forces, along with Dolphin Force, Elite Force, women police officers, and other law enforcement agencies, are searching houses, shops, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses, “he said and added that data of tenants was also being registered under the Tenancy Act.
He said that dozens of violators had been booked for disturbing public peace under the Public Life Maintenance Order and the Loudspeaker Act.
