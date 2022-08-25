Around 19 dams washed away in Killa Abdullah, Chaman

(@FahadShabbir)

KILLA ABDULLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Around 19 dams were washed away in Killa Abdullah and Chaman and several link roads were destroyed due to heavy rain in the area.

The Rachkai dam was also damaged a few days ago.

The heavy rain has also destroyed many houses in the area and the heavy flood water caused damage to a connecting bridge at Pak-Afghan border.

The flood-water after passing through different drains had reached Bab-i-Dosti gate, Chaman border where trade and other commercial activities were suspended.

The flood-affected people sought immediate help from the government to avoid further damages.