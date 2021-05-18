Around 193,393 people get COVID-19 jabs in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as 193,393 people including senior citizens have contracted themselves vaccinated against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 22 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jawad Zahid told APP, that the vaccination drive is being carried out simultaneously at different centres.

Sharing details, he said as many 141,488 people had been inoculated the vaccine in Tehsil Rawalpindi,16,798 in Taxila, 16,132 in Gujar Khan,7,583 in Kalar Syedan 6,968 in Kahuta,3166 in Murree and 1267 received the shot at tehsil Kotli Sattian so far./395