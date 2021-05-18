UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 193,393 People Get COVID-19 Jabs In District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Around 193,393 people get COVID-19 jabs in district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as 193,393 people including senior citizens have contracted themselves vaccinated against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 22 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jawad Zahid told APP, that the vaccination drive is being carried out simultaneously at different centres.

Sharing details, he said as many 141,488 people had been inoculated the vaccine in Tehsil Rawalpindi,16,798 in Taxila, 16,132 in Gujar Khan,7,583 in Kalar Syedan 6,968 in Kahuta,3166 in Murree and 1267 received the shot at tehsil Kotli Sattian so far./395

Related Topics

Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism champions arts, culture &amp; herita ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment rolls o ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates to showcase its Premium Economy Seats for ..

31 minutes ago

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 ..

38 minutes ago

104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

38 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes administrative sanction on S&amp;S B ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.