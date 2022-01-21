Around 1,989 authorized OEPs send workforce abroad: BEOE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Around 1,989 Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) have sent over one million trained labour to different countries across the globe during last three years.

An official source told APP here on Friday that a total of 4,582 OEPs were registered with the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE). But due to non-compliance of the procedure and rules of the Bureau office 172 licenses had been canceled including those who failed to get their licenses renewed. It also includes 1,532 expired licenses, 147 invalid licenses and 721 licenses were surrendered.

To a question, he said that BEOE was set up on October 1, 1971, by combining three federal government departments namely National Manpower Council, Protectorate of Emigrants and Directorate of Seamen's Welfare under the directive of the Government.

He said that the Bureau had started functioning under the Emigration Act of 1922 and Rules (1959) which were subsequently replaced by the Emigration Ordinance XVIII of 1979 and Rules.

Over a period of time, the Bureau has devised a realistic, pragmatic and systematic emigration mechanism under the emigration laws.

BEOE is a centralized agency of the Federal Government for processing recruitment demands of the Pakistani manpower through Licensed Overseas Employment Promoters for the different manpower importing countries in the world especially in the middle East.