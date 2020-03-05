UrduPoint.com
Around 200 Athletes To Feature In First-ever 'Swat Snow Marathon'

Thu 05th March 2020

At least 200 athletes have expressed their keenness to take part in the first-ever 'Swat Snow Marathon', to be held at 9,000 foot-high sloop of Malam Jabba on March 7 to promote winter sports and adventure tourism in snowy peaks of the Swat valley

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 200 athletes have expressed their keenness to take part in the first-ever 'Swat Snow Marathon', to be held at 9,000 foot-high sloop of Malam Jabba on March 7 to promote winter sports and adventure tourism in snowy peaks of the Swat valley. The 'Swat Snow Marathon' featuring three types of Marathon races was being arranged by the Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with private sector, to promote Malam Jabba as a top adventure travel destination, Spokesperson of Samson Group of Companies Samar Sabeen told APP on Thursday.

"Tracks of various lengths including 21 km (kilometer), 10km and 5km have been prepared for three categories of races under the 'Swat Snow Marathon'," she said.

Sabeen said cash prizes for top three positions in 21km long race would be Rs 100,000, 50,000 and 35,000, respectively. prize money for 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in 10km race would be Rs50,000, 35,000 and 25,000, respectively.

Top three position holders of 5km race would be given cash prizes of Rs 30,000, 20,000 and 10,000, respectively, she added.

Sabeen urged the students, professionals, journalists and other segments of societies to participate in the marathon races to project the true image of Pakistan.

To a query, she said similar type of a race was held at Khunjrab Pass last year in which a huge number of foreign and local tourists took part.

