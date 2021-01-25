UrduPoint.com
Around 200 Died During Last 15 Months On Balochistan Highways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:02 PM

Around 198 people have died due to road accidents at Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob (N-50, N-25) highways of Balochistan from October 23, 2019 to date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Around 198 people have died due to road accidents at Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob (N-50, N-25) highways of Balochistan from October 23, 2019 to date.

According to an official source, Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC), during the same period, responded to 9249 accidents along the highways whereas a total number of 11706 injured people were provided treatment by 14 emergency centers established recently by the Balochistan government at Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob (N-50, N-25) highways.

The authority has recorded the highest number of death of 28 people in road accidents at lakpass centre during the said period.

"Balochistan government had allocated an amount of Rs 3 billion for the project and it will be expanded to construct more center along every highway in the province," it added.

To provide first aid in emergency situations, two ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were available at every medical center, whereas the Basic Health Units would also be established near the highways.

The government was ensuring round the clock availability of Medical Officers, Surgeons and trained paramedical staffs at every Medical Emergency and Response Center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

He said the centers would be connected with district hospitals to deal with emergency situations and for administrative purpose.

The source said that the government had also been working to expand the main roads to control the accidents in the province.

