Around 2000 Candidates Appeared For Entrance Exam Of UoT

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Around 2000 candidates appeared for entrance exam of UoT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :University of Turbat (UoT) has conducted entrance examinations for admissions of Spring Session 2022 offered in various Graduate and Master Programs on 8th and 9th January, 2022.

A record number of around 2000 candidates from different areas of Balochistan participated in the entry tests in 12 academic programs of the University of Turbat, of which 40% were female. The University has declared last Saturday and Sunday as working days for the admission tests and also provided transportation facility to all candidates in Turbat city and its adjacent areas. Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat, along with Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities and Ganguzar Baloch, UoT's Registrar visited the test centers of all academic departments and appreciated the deans, head of teaching departments, admission cell and administrative staff of the university for conducting the screening tests in an organized and systematic mechanism.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor has said that the applications of a record number of candidates truly depict the eagerness for higher education among the people of Makran Division and the growing trust of the society on the University of Turbat for providing quality education to the students all across the province.

Moreover, around 500 applications have also been received for admissions in different academic programs of the University of Turbat's Sub-Campus Panjgur.

According to the admission cell of the University of Turbat, the admission process in the main campus will be completed with the next week and classes for the Spring Session of 2022 will commence by the end of January, 2022.

